EMC Capital Management Invests $978,000 in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. 19,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. Research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

