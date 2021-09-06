EMC Capital Management Lowers Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the period. Open Lending accounts for 1.0% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $58,118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $46,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 875,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

