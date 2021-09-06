Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

