Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$45.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986 over the last ninety days.

Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.19. 480,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.79. Empire has a 52 week low of C$32.63 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

