Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Achieves $24.74 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $299,069.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00148429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00208333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.07522290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,593.01 or 0.99988330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.55 or 0.00942123 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

