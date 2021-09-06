Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

