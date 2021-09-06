ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.52 ($13.55).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.53 ($12.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion and a PE ratio of -150.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.20.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

