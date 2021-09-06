Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $121.81. 8,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,689. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

