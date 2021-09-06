Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.81. 397,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

