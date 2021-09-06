Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

