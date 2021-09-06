Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,864 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

