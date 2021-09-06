Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after buying an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in 2U by 50.7% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in 2U by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in 2U by 4.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 2U by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

