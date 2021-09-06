Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,602 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

BATS:OMFL opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

