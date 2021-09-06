Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 79,780 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Air Lease by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

