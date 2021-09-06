Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

