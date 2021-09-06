EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

