EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

