EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.88 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.