EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $249.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.55.

