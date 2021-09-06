Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $52,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

