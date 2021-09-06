ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ESE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.33. 107,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,607. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

