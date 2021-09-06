Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

ETSY traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.38. 1,911,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,612. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average of $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

