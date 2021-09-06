Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

EVBG stock opened at $166.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

