Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

EVGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Evogene stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evogene by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

