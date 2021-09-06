Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.35 ($38.05).

Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €28.30 ($33.29). 382,664 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €28.83 and its 200-day moving average is €29.19. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

