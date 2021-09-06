ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.17

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $2,721.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009185 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.