Exeedme Reaches Market Cap of $47.44 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $47.44 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00213548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.92 or 0.07516578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.21 or 1.00191329 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00963983 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

