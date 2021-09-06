ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EXLS stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. ExlService has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
