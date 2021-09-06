ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. ExlService has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

