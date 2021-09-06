Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXE. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.91. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

