Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

