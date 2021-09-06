FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,601 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.09.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $206.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

