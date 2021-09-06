FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PD opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Truist raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

