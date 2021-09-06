FDx Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

