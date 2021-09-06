FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

ROG stock opened at $206.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.77. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

