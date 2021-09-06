FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $885,343. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

