Fear NFTs Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

