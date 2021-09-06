Fearnley Fonds Upgrades SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to Buy

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by research analysts at Fearnley Fonds to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 price objective on the stock.

SALRF has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of SalMar ASA stock remained flat at $$65.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.