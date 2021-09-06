Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 289,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

