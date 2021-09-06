Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. 1,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.