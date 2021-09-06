Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,096 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

