Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 964 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

