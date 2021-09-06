Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

TDY stock opened at $448.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

