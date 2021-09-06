Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 20,171 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 415.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 25.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 271,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.13 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

