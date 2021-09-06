Fifth Third Bancorp Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 53,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,056,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 205,833 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

