Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,687 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $77.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

