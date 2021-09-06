Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,188 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEOG opened at $44.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

