Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $32,293,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

