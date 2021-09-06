Financial Review: Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) vs. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion 0.59 $1.65 billion N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $39.74 billion 1.50 $2.85 billion $0.76 19.57

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock.

Dividends

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 5 6 0 2.13

Profitability

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 18.05% 27.74% 15.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation. It also focuses on wholesaling, retailing and storage of petroleum products and render a set of supplementary services at the gas stations. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Surgut, Russia.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

