Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $113.78 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,948 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $113,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $496.89. The company had a trading volume of 113,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,600. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

