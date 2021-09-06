Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $297.18 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243,687 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $297,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after buying an additional 229,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,395,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

WCN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.28. 707,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $131.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

